Reviewing DXI Capital (DXIEF) and Its Competitors

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS: DXIEF) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DXI Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DXI Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital Competitors 2138 10706 15452 543 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given DXI Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXI Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -450.66% DXI Capital Competitors -30.26% -48.84% 5.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 $4.76 million 1.04 DXI Capital Competitors $5.39 billion -$627.00 million -3.46

DXI Capital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DXI Capital rivals beat DXI Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

