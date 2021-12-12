Richard N. Massey Buys 15,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,331,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.