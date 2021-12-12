Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Shares of REPX stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

