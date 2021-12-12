Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $65,580.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00083419 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.