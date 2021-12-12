Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,602,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $111.23 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $124.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

