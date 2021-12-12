Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

Abiomed stock opened at $306.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.98. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.41 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

