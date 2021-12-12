Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $41,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

