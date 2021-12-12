Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,495,245 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,495,245 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 56.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 229,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 374,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

