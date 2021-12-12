Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 39,217 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,217 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $44.63 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

