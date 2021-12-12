Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KFY stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

