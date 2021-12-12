Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

About Wejo Group

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.