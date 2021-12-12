Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $611.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $649.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

