Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.49 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.