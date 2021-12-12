Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $350.64 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average of $308.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

