Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

ROKU stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 112.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. Roku has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.17 and its 200 day moving average is $341.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

