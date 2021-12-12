Rosenblatt Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $750.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.55.

Broadcom stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

