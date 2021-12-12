Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €150.00 ($168.54) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($167.75) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($169.66) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €157.71 ($177.20).

ETR:DHER opened at €103.85 ($116.69) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €112.62 and a 200-day moving average of €116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($163.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

