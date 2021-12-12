Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Shares in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $507,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSST opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94. Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

