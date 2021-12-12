Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.