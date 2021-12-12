Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 82.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of STBA opened at $30.73 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

