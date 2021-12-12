Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 86.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,761 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

