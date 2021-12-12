Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$115.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$166.92.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.94. The stock has a market cap of C$61.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

