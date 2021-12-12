Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after acquiring an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.