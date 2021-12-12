Rune (RUNE) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $1,888.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $261.25 or 0.00517966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.09 or 0.08182407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00079772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,467.82 or 1.00058042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 9,163 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars.

