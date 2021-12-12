Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to post $17.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.03 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $70.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RWAY shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 52,559 shares of company stock valued at $687,930 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. 82,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,922. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.