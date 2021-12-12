Sandra I. Coufal Sells 15,722 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $126,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TCDA stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $375.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

