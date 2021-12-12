Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 556 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

