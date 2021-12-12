Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lessened by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 2.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 218,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

