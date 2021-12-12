Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.