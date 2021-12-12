Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCOTF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Scout24 stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

