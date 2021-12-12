ScPrime (SCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,752.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $20,752.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,286,641 coins and its circulating supply is 39,603,030 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

