SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) were down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $236.01 and last traded at $237.50. Approximately 177,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,832,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.80.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.78 and a 200-day moving average of $304.82.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

