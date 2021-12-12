Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 48.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Seaboard by 25.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seaboard by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seaboard news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,845.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,870.02 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

