Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. 121,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

