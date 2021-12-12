Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 121,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,690. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

