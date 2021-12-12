SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.62 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of SCWX opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

