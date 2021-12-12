Security Asset Management Has $2.76 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $321.29 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.43 and a 200-day moving average of $375.49.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.58.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

