Security Asset Management Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Security Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.9% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $35,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $53,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

PAYC stock opened at $419.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.95 and its 200-day moving average is $442.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

