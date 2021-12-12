Security Asset Management Sells 1,130 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security Asset Management lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.8% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $925.16 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $914.09 and a 200-day moving average of $898.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.