SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,385 ($18.37) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SEGRO in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.58) to GBX 1,310 ($17.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.79).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,409 ($18.68) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,437 ($19.06). The company has a market cap of £16.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,312.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,221.69.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.84) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($79,423.42).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

