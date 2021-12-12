SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.33 ($16.79).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGRO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.58) to GBX 1,310 ($17.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.37) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:SGRO traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,409 ($18.68). 1,001,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,312.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.69. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,437 ($19.06).

In other news, insider Linda Yueh bought 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($79,423.42).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

