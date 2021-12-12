SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $85,506.47 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:S opened at $50.30 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
