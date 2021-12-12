SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $85,506.47 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:S opened at $50.30 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

