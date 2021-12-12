SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $60.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.88.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.