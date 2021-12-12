Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

