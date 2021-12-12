Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $647.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $661.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

