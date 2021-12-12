Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,686 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $295.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

