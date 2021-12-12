Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,337 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

