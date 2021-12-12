Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $166.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

