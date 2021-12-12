Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.0705 on Top Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $6,748.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

