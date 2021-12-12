Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.87

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 21637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sharecare by 14,692.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.