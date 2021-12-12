Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.87

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 21637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
